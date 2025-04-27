🧠 New Local Model Available:

We've included a new local model -- Psyfighter 2 (8.7GB) -- focused on delivering higher-quality text generation. It's not enabled by default, but it's available for users who want to experiment with even richer storytelling.

(Fun fact: Psyfighter 2 was the model we used during most of development! It writes rich, natural stories -- and it’s completely Fiche'-free.)

🔧 Improved User-Supplied Model Handling:

You’ve always been able to load your own model for storytelling -- but now, even if your model doesn't strictly follow instructions, the system will still use the included Phi-3.5 model for exit generation.

This ensures you have complete freedom for creative storytelling while maintaining the structured precision needed for certain gameplay functions.

🐞 Race Condition Fix:

Fixed a rare issue where users could start a new generation session while the system was already mid-generation by quickly using the Action Input Bar. Thanks to Daniel for reporting this!

⚡GPU Hardware Check:

We've added a hardware check on the title screen that will alert users if their GPU doesn't meet the minimum requirements for a smooth experience.

🖥️ Cuda Support Rolled Back:

We introduced CUDA support in the last update, but after receiving reports of issues from some users, we've decided to roll it back for now while we investigate further. Thanks for your patience and understanding!

🖼️ Stable Diffusion Backend Update

We’ve updated our Stable Diffusion backend to the latest version, bringing enhanced performance and improved image generation capabilities.

🕹️ Basic Gamepad Support:

We've introduced initial gamepad support, complete with an on-screen keyboard for text input. Most of the game is now accessible by gamepad (except the settings menu, which is currently being reworked).

This feature was added to bring a little more comfort and accessibility to friends in our community who benefit from alternative input options.

🔮A Glimpse at the Future:

Story Continuity Overhaul

In this update, we've disabled the old story_director function, as it wasn't doing a strong enough job keeping stories "on the rails."

In its place -- starting in beta now -- we've implemented a KnowledgeGraph-based Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) system.

This new system tracks items, locations, characters, and even their current states inside a flexible knowledge graph, and uses that information to maintain continuity and context as your story evolves.

It’s already a massive improvement for story flow, and we're really excited to hear your feedback on it once we push it live. Stay tuned -- more refinements are on the way!

Thank you all for your continued support — we're just getting started! 🚀