Version 0.9.1.0

April 27, 2025

1.Added [color=yellow]Beasts System[/color], featuring 9 tiers, 8 races, and 40 types of spirit beasts.

2.Added [color=yellow]Hunting System[/color]. (The Hunting Guild is [color=yellow]located in the Fourth Realm[/color], and the system unlocks alongside it.)

3.Added auto-hunting functionality.

4.Added new Beast Soul item types, with corresponding category displays.

5.Added Spirit Beast EXP affixes to the equipment affix pool and reforging system.

6.Fixed an issue where entering realms could malfunction under special conditions.

[color=yellow]Note: The Spirit Beasts System currently includes only basic content![/color]

[color=lightgreen]Features like the Zoo, Merit Exchange, Reforging, Skill Imprinting, and Evolution will be added as soon as possible![/color]

[color=yellow]There are likely many areas needing balance and optimization—your feedback and suggestions are greatly appreciated![/color]

[color=yellow]Thank you for your support! If you enjoy the game, please leave a Steam review to encourage us~ Many thanks!~[/color]

[color=yellow]Xiao Mang’s Historical Low Sale Event is Live![/color]

From now until the end of the May Day holiday! Enjoy the lowest prices ever!

[color=yellow]《Xiuzhen Idle》20% off, DLC 10% off![/color]

[color=yellow]《Space Industrial Empire》10% off, DLC 10% off![/color]

《Multiverse Loot Hunter》cannot be discounted individually due to Steam’s cooldown policy (no repeated discounts within a month).

Instead, we’re offering a special bundle deal:

[color=yellow]Limited-Time Bundle: 20% Off![/color]

《Multiverse Loot Hunter》previously had a max discount of 10%, but in this bundle, it’s 20% off! Prices return to normal after the event!

For 《Xiuzhen Idle》and 《Space Industrial Empire》, buying the bundle stacks the discounts: [color=yellow]Base Discount × Bundle Discount = Extra Savings![/color]

If you prefer not to buy the bundle, wait until late May when the discount cooldown ends for a 10% off promotion.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1649730/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2423620/_/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49102/__Author_of_all_games/