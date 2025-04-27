OVERVIEW
- 24 new cards added to the Rekindled Rebirth set.
- Each RR booster pack guarantees at least 2 of the 24 new cards.
- 19 balance changes.
- Meltdown mode offers a selection from all 6 booster packs.
- Meltdown mode will pair you with an AI Opponent if you are waiting longer than 30 seconds.
- Various bug fixes.
NEW CARDS
- 4 unique Human allies (rr009,rr010,rr023,rr024)
- 2 unique Shadow allies (rr028,rr029)
- 1 Warrior ability (rr068)
- 1 unique Warrior/Priest ally (rr069)
- 1 unique Mage ally (rr079)
- 1 Mage ability (rr080)
- 1 unique Priest/Rogue ally (rr098)
- 1 unique Rogue ally (rr109)
- 2 Elemental abilities (rr128,rr129)
- 2 Human artifacts (rr134,rr135)
- 2 Shadow artifacts (rr146,rr148)
- 1 Shadow ability (rr147)
- 1 Shadow ship (rr199)
- 2 Neutral abilities (rr157,rr158)
- 2 Neutral artifacts (rr159,rr160)
Changed files in this update