27 April 2025 Build 18253652 Edited 27 April 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OVERVIEW

  • 24 new cards added to the Rekindled Rebirth set.
  • Each RR booster pack guarantees at least 2 of the 24 new cards.
  • 19 balance changes.
  • Meltdown mode offers a selection from all 6 booster packs.
  • Meltdown mode will pair you with an AI Opponent if you are waiting longer than 30 seconds.
  • Various bug fixes.

NEW CARDS

  • 4 unique Human allies (rr009,rr010,rr023,rr024)
  • 2 unique Shadow allies (rr028,rr029)
  • 1 Warrior ability (rr068)
  • 1 unique Warrior/Priest ally (rr069)
  • 1 unique Mage ally (rr079)
  • 1 Mage ability (rr080)
  • 1 unique Priest/Rogue ally (rr098)
  • 1 unique Rogue ally (rr109)
  • 2 Elemental abilities (rr128,rr129)
  • 2 Human artifacts (rr134,rr135)
  • 2 Shadow artifacts (rr146,rr148)
  • 1 Shadow ability (rr147)
  • 1 Shadow ship (rr199)
  • 2 Neutral abilities (rr157,rr158)
  • 2 Neutral artifacts (rr159,rr160)

