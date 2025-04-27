Dear explorer,

Development for Level 7 is mostly finished, and we're currently in the final stages of testing and optimization, striving to deliver the best possible exploration experience for you all!

We're planning to release the major update for Layer 7 during the Creature Collecting Game Festival, which kicks off on May 13th.



Furthermore, the development team is already hard at work pushing forward with the production of Level 8. Stay tuned for more updates!

Meanwhile, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing support and invaluable feedback. As we prepared Level 7, we identified some issues in the current version that are impacting the gameplay experience. Rather than rushing out new content, we've decided to prioritize optimizing our current systems to ensure a more stable and complete gaming experience for everyone when Level 7 launches.

Here's what's included in this update:

I. World Creation Upgrade

New Difficulty & World Options System

· Customize world parameters to create your own adventure playground!

· Whether seeking extreme challenges or casual exploration, find your perfect gaming experience.

II. Character System Revamp

Profession System

· Choose different professions during character creation. Each profession offers unique skills, adding strategic depth to your adventure.



III. Camp System Improvements

Enhanced Camp System

· Unified design of Camps, Super Drill, and Cabin for clearer game objectives.

· Cross-camp and cross-level logistics

· Efficiently transfer resources between Camps using Camp Warehouse, Monster Girl transportation abilities, and automated production lines

· Fast Travel Feature

· Rapidly move between camps, saying goodbye to unnecessary long journeys!



IV. Monster Girl Cooperation System Improvements

More convenient task delegation for Monster Girls to create your ideal, efficiently-running camp.

· Monster Girl Combat Feature!

· Take up to 3 Monster Girls with you on adventures, where they can equip items and unleash their unique abilities!

· Monster Girl Enhancement System: Collect resources to strengthen attributes and unlock powerful combat skills.





V. System Improvements

Simplified Super Drill System: Streamlined design with clearer objectives and smoother user experience Automated Production Line Improvements:

· Added key buildings like Logistics Transport Tower

· Expanded mid and high-level production recipes, significantly increasing the endgame potential of automation systems!

· Enhanced synergy between automation, Monster Girl cooperation, and inter-camp operations

· Early Main Quests Restructured: Improved early-game progression for a smoother overall experience

· Improved System Guides: Enhanced tutorials for various systems, making the game more accessible for newcomers

· Save Recovery Mechanism: New save history feature allows rollback to prevent save corruption issues



Thank you, explorers, for your continued support of "Return from Core"!

Discord

Tanxun Studio & 2P Games