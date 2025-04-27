Update
-
Adjust the characteristics of the characters, and the casting interface increased on the description of the character
-
When grasping an item, if the item affects the attribute, a prompt arrow will be displayed next to the corresponding attribute/secondary attribute
Bug Fixed
-
Fixed the issue where the game Settings were not correctly saved to the save file
-
Fixed the issue where the movement speed of the character did not change according to the actual movement speed
-
Fix the issue where the bullets fired by the character in the tutorial would be misaligned
