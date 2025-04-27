 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253570
Update notes via Steam Community
Update

  • Adjust the characteristics of the characters, and the casting interface increased on the description of the character

  • When grasping an item, if the item affects the attribute, a prompt arrow will be displayed next to the corresponding attribute/secondary attribute

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed the issue where the game Settings were not correctly saved to the save file

  • Fixed the issue where the movement speed of the character did not change according to the actual movement speed

  • Fix the issue where the bullets fired by the character in the tutorial would be misaligned

