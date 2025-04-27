-
SIM Validation process waits mos to settle before moving to next steps;
-
NEW Unlock german in settings.
-
TSL touch ups;
-
TSL Library section localized with current existing languages, en, fr, de, ru;
-
FIX Undismissable tips on 150% UI scale and specific resolution;
-
UX Adding a wiggle to tips for suggest dismiss action;
