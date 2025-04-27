Update #3 is up.
There is still some issues left and will be fixed in the next update.
- Improved walking speed
- Final boss is easier with bigger hitboxes
- More hints
- Improved color grading.
- Fixed some AI bugs
There's one more short story extension that I am hoping to include in the next few updates that might change the perspective of the whole story. The extension is something I been wondering if I should include in and now I feel that it should be good. This might or might not happen, will confirm in the next update.
Thanks
Changed files in this update