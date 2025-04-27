Update #3 is up.

There is still some issues left and will be fixed in the next update.

Improved walking speed

Final boss is easier with bigger hitboxes

More hints

Improved color grading.

Fixed some AI bugs

There's one more short story extension that I am hoping to include in the next few updates that might change the perspective of the whole story. The extension is something I been wondering if I should include in and now I feel that it should be good. This might or might not happen, will confirm in the next update.

Thanks