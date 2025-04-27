Build 0.0156

This update focuses mainly on the Missions database. You can test this out in the momoslab MOD. Once all the balancing changes are applied and tested, They will be moved to the main default MOD folder, making these changes live for everyone.

All bug fixes and code tweaks are applied immediately and are live for everyone. You do not need to switch to the momoslab MOD to enjoy.

Fixed issue with Sandbox Warpgate Links. Link are now created properly with WarpGate Link option controlling the number of cross links that connect the linear clusters.

Fixed Mining harvester turrets shooting at salvage. Mining harvestors will no longer fire when their target is resource salvage.

Fixed bug allowing mission generator to create a mission for the DELIVERY,COLLECT,TRANSPORT,REFINE, and FABRICATE missions in the station you are currently docked at. This would allow for instant completion without undocking.

Fixed reported NullReferenceException in list_module_script.Update function.

Fixed Sector panel error causing null reference when frame is unable to detect the systems nav panel for toggle GPS call.

Fixed small memory leak in module UI icon image reloading itself during update function.

Adjusted Player Level bonus for mission credit reward when generating missions. (Slight reduction).

Adjusted Jump bonus for mission credit reward when generating missions. (Slight increase to the payment bonus based on number of jumps in the mission).

Mission Database first balancing pass.