0.7test Closed Beta Version - Adjusted Outfit Gift Distribution Logic
Old Logic:
5 outfits were gifted upon first opening the interface. Temporarily disabled due to GODOT engine issues.
Adjusted Logic:
Players will now receive a random outfit gift via in-game mail every 5 minutes while staying at "Home" (maximum 10 gifts).
This feature was updated days ago. If you cannot claim gifts, you have already received 10 outfits.
Old Logic:
Players could draw one outfit after being online for 5 minutes and uploading a leaderboard score, with a 10-hour cooldown.
Adjusted Logic:
Players can now draw one outfit after being online for 5 minutes, successfully clearing a stage (or Subway Station), and uploading a leaderboard score, with a 10-hour cooldown.
To Join the Open Beta: Switch to 0.7test Version!
Right-click the game → Properties... → Betas → Select "0.7test" in the beta participation menu.
Recent Updates Summary:
-
Added a notification when playing "Subway Station" in co-op mode if any member has not entered the area.
-
All members must now enter the "Subway Station" to start co-op gameplay (fixes settlement completion issues).
-
Fixed empty text display in the gift reroll interface.
-
Resolved daily settlement text display errors.
-
Automatic save when checking new mail.
Changed depots in 0.7test branch