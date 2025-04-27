This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.7test Closed Beta Version - Adjusted Outfit Gift Distribution Logic

Old Logic:

5 outfits were gifted upon first opening the interface. Temporarily disabled due to GODOT engine issues.

Adjusted Logic:

Players will now receive a random outfit gift via in-game mail every 5 minutes while staying at "Home" (maximum 10 gifts).

This feature was updated days ago. If you cannot claim gifts, you have already received 10 outfits.

Old Logic:

Players could draw one outfit after being online for 5 minutes and uploading a leaderboard score, with a 10-hour cooldown.

Adjusted Logic:

Players can now draw one outfit after being online for 5 minutes, ‌successfully clearing a stage (or Subway Station)‌, and uploading a leaderboard score, with a 10-hour cooldown.

To Join the Open Beta: Switch to 0.7test Version!

Right-click the game → Properties... → Betas → Select "0.7test" in the beta participation menu.