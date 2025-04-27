I solved some issues with the Workshop because some users reported that they couldn't download items. I decided to add a new option in the hidden taskbar menu that allows you to send me your video URL so I can convert it into an Anima animation.

I also added a new option called 'Intelli-Hide Animation'. If you activate it, when you move your mouse over the animation, it will disappear until you leave the area. This is useful if you want to click something behind the animation.

You can find this option in: Main Menu > Animation Menu > Options.