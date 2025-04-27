 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253428 Edited 27 April 2025 – 03:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I solved some issues with the Workshop because some users reported that they couldn't download items. I decided to add a new option in the hidden taskbar menu that allows you to send me your video URL so I can convert it into an Anima animation.
I also added a new option called 'Intelli-Hide Animation'. If you activate it, when you move your mouse over the animation, it will disappear until you leave the area. This is useful if you want to click something behind the animation.
You can find this option in: Main Menu > Animation Menu > Options.

Changed files in this update

