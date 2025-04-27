Reset Turn

Added a reset turn function. Use this when you feel you did a inproper move.

It can be used once a battle.

When I started writing code at beginning, I didn't consider to support this function. So I have to take a long time to refactor the fundamental framework. What a sin... And it means there might be some bugs with a high probability. I will keep testing and fixing.

Balancing

-Base ATK of Scout increase to 10 from 8

-Infantry hero Pachikon's extra ability changes to [Impact], that makes it easier to synergize with his captain ability.

-Ability [See Through] changes to:

-Gain 2 ROUNDS [Challenge]+2 each GRID closer to enemy who attacks in 3-GRID range

-3 time a ROUND"

-Effect [Challenge] changes to:

-Attack gives certain target 1 ROUND equivalent [Overwhelmed];

-Effect [Slow] from ability [Trip] changes to base ATK/4 from base ATK/5

-Distance of ability [Reinforce] changes to 1-2 from 1

-Equip [Jagged Dagger] can be used by Scout, and can not be used by Archer anymore

-Rarity of equip [Revenge Corona] changes to RARE from EPIC

-Rarity of equip [Raging Amulet] changes to EPIC from RARE

-Attack increment of [Throw Knife] from Rare Relic [Pitch-dark Blindfold] changes to 15% from 30%

Optimization

-Some add outline on some objects: War Flag, Weapon Pile, Trap, Caltrop, Mushrooms. That makes them more obvious in battle.

Bug Fix

-HUD of Unit's ATK and DEF sometimes shows incorrectly

-The damage of Rare Relic [Bloodlust Mask] calculates incorrectly