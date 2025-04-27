Greetings future job creators!

Hope you've all been having a blast with CapitalismCraft!

We've been paying close attention to player feedback and have some nice quality of life improvements for the game!

Fixed a bug where firing a worker with Severance would trigger a check for game loss conditions.

Fixed a bug where some crises may trigger before they’re unlocked.

Fixed bug where a shadow could potentially stay after a furniture is destroyed by lightning.

Fixed a bug where Senior Workers could be accessed after unlocking them, but without restarting the game.

Reduced the UI radius of Desk Workers, this was confusing and caused some players to think Desk Workers had to be spaced apart.

Disabled Firing in parts of the tutorial when you’re required to hire a Middle Manager, this caused some players to get into a game state where it would potentially get very difficult to beat the tutorial.

Made Tutorial Notification messages trigger faster.

Added a check for if you can afford to pay severance before you fire a worker.

Improved Grid Rendering Performance.

Added an ability to speed through cutscenes by holding the mouse down.