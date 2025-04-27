 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253389
Greetings future job creators!

Hope you've all been having a blast with CapitalismCraft!

We've been paying close attention to player feedback and have some nice quality of life improvements for the game!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Senior Workers could be accessed after unlocking them, but without restarting the game.

  • Fixed bug where a shadow could potentially stay after a furniture is destroyed by lightning.

  • Fixed a bug where some crises may trigger before they’re unlocked.

  • Fixed a bug where firing a worker with Severance would trigger a check for game loss conditions.

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Reduced the UI radius of Desk Workers, this was confusing and caused some players to think Desk Workers had to be spaced apart.

  • Disabled Firing in parts of the tutorial when you’re required to hire a Middle Manager, this caused some players to get into a game state where it would potentially get very difficult to beat the tutorial.

  • Made Tutorial Notification messages trigger faster.

  • Added a check for if you can afford to pay severance before you fire a worker.

  • Improved Grid Rendering Performance.

  • Added an ability to speed through cutscenes by holding the mouse down.

  • Added shadows to the Intro Cutscene.

Balance

  • Lowered the requirement to unlock HR to 250K (down from 300K).

  • Lowered the requirement to unlock Upper Managers to 5 Middle Manager (down from 6).

  • Lowered the requirement to unlock Consultants to 4 Union Members (down from 5).

  • Lowered the requirement to unlock Senior Workers to 2 Consultants (down from 4).

Miscellaneous

  • Added several more achievements.

