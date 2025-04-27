Greetings future job creators!
Hope you've all been having a blast with CapitalismCraft!
We've been paying close attention to player feedback and have some nice quality of life improvements for the game!
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where Senior Workers could be accessed after unlocking them, but without restarting the game.
-
Fixed bug where a shadow could potentially stay after a furniture is destroyed by lightning.
-
Fixed a bug where some crises may trigger before they’re unlocked.
-
Fixed a bug where firing a worker with Severance would trigger a check for game loss conditions.
Quality of Life Improvements
-
Reduced the UI radius of Desk Workers, this was confusing and caused some players to think Desk Workers had to be spaced apart.
-
Disabled Firing in parts of the tutorial when you’re required to hire a Middle Manager, this caused some players to get into a game state where it would potentially get very difficult to beat the tutorial.
-
Made Tutorial Notification messages trigger faster.
-
Added a check for if you can afford to pay severance before you fire a worker.
-
Improved Grid Rendering Performance.
-
Added an ability to speed through cutscenes by holding the mouse down.
-
Added shadows to the Intro Cutscene.
Balance
-
Lowered the requirement to unlock HR to 250K (down from 300K).
-
Lowered the requirement to unlock Upper Managers to 5 Middle Manager (down from 6).
-
Lowered the requirement to unlock Consultants to 4 Union Members (down from 5).
-
Lowered the requirement to unlock Senior Workers to 2 Consultants (down from 4).
Miscellaneous
- Added several more achievements.
