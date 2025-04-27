[] CLOSED/FIXED Issues

[] Ship unlocks count up every time main menu is entered

[] Counter was not clearing between checks. Because I wasn't telling it to.

[] Getting stuck in objects (Multiple fixes)

[] Added unstuck command to console. In-game pause, go to dev panel, and type "unstuck" (no quotes, all lowercase) and hit enter. You will be moved 500 meters forward.

[] Some obstacles were invisible due to a shader bug. Turns out invisible walls are only fun when I plan them!

[] Removed solid obstacles from DarkForest altogether. Sometimes the best solution is nuclear.

[] Objects spawn on boss

[] Beefed up sweeping for objects around boss area. The boss deserves better than having random junk cluttering their personal space.

[] Rifts causing confusion during missions

[] Turned off rifts during missions. I decided players should only be confused by my game mechanics, not random rifts.

[] Unable to identify friendly vessel

[] Made icon bigger. Because subtlety is overrated when you're trying not to shoot your friends.

[] Menu music continues into library

[] Stopped a case where it would persist.

[] Ship unlock info not making it to library

[] The counter was broken. Made it not broken.

[] Tutorial not moving after targeting instruction change

[] For some reason I had OG Laika in the combat tutorial and not Tutorial Laika. The tutorial was looking for a weapon group that does not exist.

[] "White Screen" when right clicking in main menu

[] Repositioned the alternate view cameras to be outside of Rho (the big orb in the middle)

[] OPEN/PENDING Issues

[] Upgrade text bugs

[] Will fix them as they pop up or I discover them. I decided to do Rich Text on the upgrade descriptions and will probably regret it for years to come.

[] HP/5 permgrade not working (maybe)

[] Investigating.

[] Pause Menu "Ignore Player Assigned" malfunctioning

[] Investigating - The in-game panel does work, pause menu does not. I screwed something up.

[] No reverse

[] Hellbeast reverse thrust was bugged. Investigating for general issues.

[] Caligo-Moonwake ship cannot be seen in ship selection

[] MoonWake is not in the game yet. It probably breaks the game's mind trying to find it in the main menu.

[] Invisible walls?

[] Bad shader and/or material. I'm blaming this one on Unreal. I removed that material and will investigate at some point.