[] CLOSED/FIXED Issues
[] Ship unlocks count up every time main menu is entered
[] Counter was not clearing between checks. Because I wasn't telling it to.
[] Getting stuck in objects (Multiple fixes)
[] Added unstuck command to console. In-game pause, go to dev panel, and type "unstuck" (no quotes, all lowercase) and hit enter. You will be moved 500 meters forward.
[] Some obstacles were invisible due to a shader bug. Turns out invisible walls are only fun when I plan them!
[] Removed solid obstacles from DarkForest altogether. Sometimes the best solution is nuclear.
[] Objects spawn on boss
[] Beefed up sweeping for objects around boss area. The boss deserves better than having random junk cluttering their personal space.
[] Rifts causing confusion during missions
[] Turned off rifts during missions. I decided players should only be confused by my game mechanics, not random rifts.
[] Unable to identify friendly vessel
[] Made icon bigger. Because subtlety is overrated when you're trying not to shoot your friends.
[] Menu music continues into library
[] Stopped a case where it would persist.
[] Ship unlock info not making it to library
[] The counter was broken. Made it not broken.
[] Tutorial not moving after targeting instruction change
[] For some reason I had OG Laika in the combat tutorial and not Tutorial Laika. The tutorial was looking for a weapon group that does not exist.
[] "White Screen" when right clicking in main menu
[] Repositioned the alternate view cameras to be outside of Rho (the big orb in the middle)
[] OPEN/PENDING Issues
[] Upgrade text bugs
[] Will fix them as they pop up or I discover them. I decided to do Rich Text on the upgrade descriptions and will probably regret it for years to come.
[] HP/5 permgrade not working (maybe)
[] Investigating.
[] Pause Menu "Ignore Player Assigned" malfunctioning
[] Investigating - The in-game panel does work, pause menu does not. I screwed something up.
[] No reverse
[] Hellbeast reverse thrust was bugged. Investigating for general issues.
[] Caligo-Moonwake ship cannot be seen in ship selection
[] MoonWake is not in the game yet. It probably breaks the game's mind trying to find it in the main menu.
[] Invisible walls?
[] Bad shader and/or material. I'm blaming this one on Unreal. I removed that material and will investigate at some point.
