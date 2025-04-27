0.31.0 - April 25, 2025
This patch includes art improvements, general gameplay quality-of-life changes, and some gear-specific updates.
Art and Animations
-
Re-designed several gear pieces. The most significantly impacted are all Suits, Quad Staff, Chakram, Cannon, Wrecking Ball, Harpoon, and Spiked Fist.
-
Improved run and jump animations.
-
Notable changes to skins: (Quad staff skin) Wooden Cross now has a permanent slight glow. (Oleg skin) Xenoleg's head is now furry. All cannon skins have been updated to show depth.
To those wondering, Wrecking Ball is no longer spikey because it caused some players confusion with its similarity to Spiked Fist. Spiked Fist now looks like the previous design for Wrecking Ball.
UI/UX
-
Added difficulty indicators to gear pieces to help guide new players.
-
Streamlined all gear descriptions. They all now fit within 2 lines of text.
General Gameplay
-
Added checks to prevent accidental fastfall when performing down aerial attacks by pressing down + the attack button simultaneously.
-
There is now a brief grace period when attempting to waveland while landing. This should make wavelanding much smoother/easier and reduce accidental rolls/parries when trying to waveland.
-
Pressing two attack buttons simultaneously (the same input for a dash attack) while in the air now inputs a neutral air attack.
-
Increased walk speed across the board.
-
High level bots now have slightly less effective DI (directional influence).
Gear
Copter:
-
Added an optional dedicated input for copter hover.
-
Added a control option for "auto copter hover" (default on). Turn this off to disable copter hovers from the jump button. Turning this off and using the dedicated copter hover input allows for much more straightforward control of copter's aerial movement.
-
You can now double jump directly out of hover.
-
Slightly increased ground speed.
-
Reduced max hover length from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds.
-
Slightly reduced max hover acceleration.
Harpoon
- Slightly decreased base kb of back throw to compensate for release location in new animation being further behind player.
Quad Staff
-
Renamed to "Folding Blade". (Let me know if you have a better name idea based on the new design!)
-
Redesigned dash attack. The new dash attack has more range and should be more useful in closing the distance to your opponent.
-
Down strong now has a tipper hitbox. Added 1 frame of start lag.
-
Tweaked forward strong hitbox so that it doesn't extend as far behind player. Reverse hits should be less common.
-
Slightly increased kb scaling of up strong.
-
Tweaked forward and up strong animations so that their windups look less similar to each other.
Chakram
-
The weak hits of forward and up strong should now link much more consistently to their strong hits. Added +1f start lag to each attack.
-
Increased distance covered by dash attack.
-
Down strong animation now better reflects range.
Flame Cannon
-
Re-designed explosion VFX.
-
The strong hitbox of down air now spikes! Added 1 frame of start and end lag.
Pincers
- Slightly increased base kb of up strong.
Wrecking Ball
-
Renamed to "Magno-sphere". (Again, let me know if you have a better name idea based on the new design!)
-
Slightly increased kb scaling of up strong.
Spiked Fist
- Updated the attack animation so that the spikes pop out while attacking.
Umbral Cloak
- Increased end lag of whiffed counter by 1 frame.
Shine Bracer
-
Up special now goes higher. Added 1 frame of start lag.
-
Aerial drift now possible sooner at the end of side special.
UFO
- (Minor quality-of-life change): when using gadget input (as opposed to jump input) to release up special UFO projectile, the lockout window (which is there to prevent accidental offstage self-destructs from spamming the input) now only occurs in specific situations such as immediately after hitstun and after performing aerial attacks.
Bugs
-
Fixed bug where copter hover would sometimes not work, especially at start of a match.
-
Fixed oversight where dedicated short hop and full hop buttons wouldn't trigger ledge jumps.
-
Fixed issue where the shield sound effect would plays one frame too early.
0.31.1 - April 27, 2025
(Followup to 0.31.0)
General
- You can now rematch your quickplay opponents unlimited times. To prevent abuse and to encourage matchmaking, after 5 matches in a row you won't earn any more peanuts until you rejoin the matchmaker. (Previously there was a hard limit of 3 matches per quickplay set.)
UI
- Changed gear difficulty indicator icon from yellow star to red sphere.
Gear
Copter
- The manual copter hover input now works out of parasol down special, aerial shine bracer down special, and tumble. This gives it parity with "regular" auto-hovers.
Folding Blade
-
Tweaked blade shape of default skin.
-
Tweaked color palettes for default skin.
-
Forward air: +2 frames end lag (landing lag unaffected)
Pincers
- Up air and down air: +1 frame end lag (landing lag unaffected)
Flame Cannon
- Decreased backward/inner range of the second hit of jab.
Bugs
-
Fixed glitch where it was possible to turnaround in the air while using flame cannon's neutral air attack.
-
Fixed visual glitch where certain secondary weapons wouldn't disappear while holding the warp mine detonator.
-
Fixed bug where shield hits could occur through respawn invulnerability.
-
Fixed bug where reflected UFO down special projectiles wouldn't deal damage.
Changed files in this update