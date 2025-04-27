This patch includes art improvements, general gameplay quality-of-life changes, and some gear-specific updates.

Notable changes to skins: (Quad staff skin) Wooden Cross now has a permanent slight glow. (Oleg skin) Xenoleg's head is now furry. All cannon skins have been updated to show depth.

Re-designed several gear pieces. The most significantly impacted are all Suits, Quad Staff, Chakram, Cannon, Wrecking Ball, Harpoon, and Spiked Fist.

To those wondering, Wrecking Ball is no longer spikey because it caused some players confusion with its similarity to Spiked Fist. Spiked Fist now looks like the previous design for Wrecking Ball.

Streamlined all gear descriptions. They all now fit within 2 lines of text.

Added difficulty indicators to gear pieces to help guide new players.

High level bots now have slightly less effective DI (directional influence).

Pressing two attack buttons simultaneously (the same input for a dash attack) while in the air now inputs a neutral air attack.

There is now a brief grace period when attempting to waveland while landing. This should make wavelanding much smoother/easier and reduce accidental rolls/parries when trying to waveland.

Added checks to prevent accidental fastfall when performing down aerial attacks by pressing down + the attack button simultaneously.

You can now double jump directly out of hover.

Added a control option for "auto copter hover" (default on). Turn this off to disable copter hovers from the jump button. Turning this off and using the dedicated copter hover input allows for much more straightforward control of copter's aerial movement.

Renamed to "Folding Blade". (Let me know if you have a better name idea based on the new design!)

Redesigned dash attack. The new dash attack has more range and should be more useful in closing the distance to your opponent.

Down strong now has a tipper hitbox. Added 1 frame of start lag.

Tweaked forward strong hitbox so that it doesn't extend as far behind player. Reverse hits should be less common.

Slightly increased kb scaling of up strong.