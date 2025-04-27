This next patch mostly comes with balancing and housekeeping. Measures have been taken to reduce inventory clutter, make the decision of what to take and not take with you more tactical and less repetitive, and overall make Shadowed's later levels feel more about quality and less about quantity. Some QoL changes and bugfixes have been made as well.

Gameplay:

-Added the bank. These can be found in baths, next to shops. They will let you deposit and withdraw items later, but charge a small fee to deposit.

-Inventory size is now 26.

-Paralyze can no longer immobilize you for multiple turns in a row(this was meant to be changed when stun was changed this way, but it slipped my mind).

-Substantially reduced the spawn rate of many rooms in the Castles that gave a lot of loot

-Heavily retooled the spawn rates and levels of monsters in the Castles, evening things out and making higher-level enemies more likely to appear (instead of mobs of low levels)

-Readjusted critical rates and damage for very light weapons.

-Adjusted the level curve to make it harder to go up levels around the midgame.

-Added art for the water dragon's shrine event.

-Nerfed a few poisonous monsters by making their movements erratic.

QOL:

-Made it clearer in the help files that the monk can use ritual to get into stances quickly.

-Updated the UI to better reflect how and what Exhaustion is doing.

-Changed some colors so that your fatigue number is more readable at high fatigue(I.E much less dark).

-Substantially improved performance for allied monsters, as well as monsters in general.

-Added an auto white/blacklist feature for autopickup: Dropping an item will blacklist it from autopickup, and manually picking one up will whitelist it. Heavy items like swords are not whitelisted.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a rare issue that may have been causing crashes in the forest levelgen.

-Fixed some other issues that may have been causing crashes.

-Fixed an issue where neutral monsters that were attacked by other enemies would become untargetable by enemies and go on rampages unchecked

-Fixed an issue that cause you to not be able to use items from the bag while slightly blind(was changed a while ago, but I missed a spot)

-Fixed an issue where Ki would diminish when performing 0-turn actions.

-Fixed(?) an extremely rare bug where items would spawn in walls in the forest

-Fixed a bug where force resting exertion didn't deduct fatigue