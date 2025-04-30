Hey VR die-hards. We’ve got a smaller Update 24 live now with new elemental enemy weapons, trap variants, and a special new enemy type. Let’s dive in.

Elemental Traps and Enemy Weapons

Most enemies now have elemental variants for their weapons. You can tell the difference based on color and visual effects treatments. For the current update, this is cosmetic, but in Update 25 the elemental alignment of your loadout will determine which elemental weapons cause you to take the most damage. Keeping a close eye on your loadout will help make sure you’re not especially vulnerable to that flashy flaming sword! Some traps now also have elemental variants which will work the same way. We’re making these changes to reinforce the importance of ability loadout selection, as we get closer to finishing the element system.

New Enemy! Flying Skulls

You’ll definitely notice the newest enemy in our menagerie - Flying Skulls are lower tier enemies who still pack a punch. They’ll fly around before dive-bombing you with explosive damage. Make sure to take them out before they get too close!

Update 24 was a quick one, setting up some significant board design and element loadout alignment changes coming in Update 25. Come on over to our Discord server at [Discord server](discord.gg/charmgames) to let us know what you think!