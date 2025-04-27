This update brings a new mechanic to help the player beat their enemies.

Asisst Skills have been added to the game for every weapon type.

Wands and Staffs are now a new weapon type.

Past 1st boss you will now have themes of maps till the next boss.

6 new rooms have been added to the pool of rooms.

Increased spawn amount of enemies per room.

Decreased first 3 bosses Health Points.

Decreased elite enemies Health Points.

20 new passive points for each damage element.

Elemental damage stat has been added to the stat panel in the inventory.

Added an information tab in the pause menu.

UI graphical rework to buttons and many more.

Enemies or objectives related to the contract are now indicated by a symbol.

Graphical options now work correctly.

Player can now pick between Borderless,Fullscreen and Windowed.

Frank boss has been slightly reworked. Now includes a chance to deal damage during hover phase.

Frank boss also spawns enemies less often.

Mechusa Arcana boss 2nd phase has been nerfed.

Meat Platter accessory height has been adjusted.

Several rooms clipping issue has been fixed.

A lot of FPS fixes.

Few room decorations,boss attacks and projectiles sounds had their volume adjusted.

Player will now receive a sound alert for blocking and receiving small to medium amount of damage.

Explode arrow max amount has been massively nerfed but had their size massively increased.

Loot chest no longer stops player projectiles (oops).

Shielding Assistant accessory description change.

Enemy path fixes.

GaLLi-AZAR boss projectiles no longer one shot you (sorry for that one).

Physical damage is now displayed in white color text.

Balance changes for early game.

Demo updated to current version of the game.

Slash skill bug fixing for collider detection.