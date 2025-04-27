 Skip to content

27 April 2025
This update brings a new mechanic to help the player beat their enemies.

  • Asisst Skills have been added to the game for every weapon type.

  • Wands and Staffs are now a new weapon type.

  • Past 1st boss you will now have themes of maps till the next boss.

  • 6 new rooms have been added to the pool of rooms.

  • Increased spawn amount of enemies per room.

  • Decreased first 3 bosses Health Points.

  • Decreased elite enemies Health Points.

  • 20 new passive points for each damage element.

  • Elemental damage stat has been added to the stat panel in the inventory.

  • Added an information tab in the pause menu.

  • UI graphical rework to buttons and many more.

  • Enemies or objectives related to the contract are now indicated by a symbol.

  • Graphical options now work correctly.

  • Player can now pick between Borderless,Fullscreen and Windowed.

  • Frank boss has been slightly reworked. Now includes a chance to deal damage during hover phase.

  • Frank boss also spawns enemies less often.

  • Mechusa Arcana boss 2nd phase has been nerfed.

  • Meat Platter accessory height has been adjusted.

  • Several rooms clipping issue has been fixed.

  • A lot of FPS fixes.

  • Few room decorations,boss attacks and projectiles sounds had their volume adjusted.

  • Player will now receive a sound alert for blocking and receiving small to medium amount of damage.

  • Explode arrow max amount has been massively nerfed but had their size massively increased.

  • Loot chest no longer stops player projectiles (oops).

  • Shielding Assistant accessory description change.

  • Enemy path fixes.

  • GaLLi-AZAR boss projectiles no longer one shot you (sorry for that one).

  • Physical damage is now displayed in white color text.

  • Balance changes for early game.

  • Demo updated to current version of the game.

  • Slash skill bug fixing for collider detection.

  • Pathogen boss FPS fixes.

Current weapon types are :
Sword,Axe,Hammer,Spear,Cane,Wand,Staff,Unique.

