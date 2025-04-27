New

New Melee Guard mod (Replacing focused guard): Block stance drains energy to evade all melee attacks

Mine drains 25% ability to place a proximity mine at your feet

Updates

(Warden Extrovert Augment) Renamed to King of the Hill, Energy regen reduced to 0.5/s (was 1) but now also provides stun immunity

(Sentinel Overcharge) Now is a proximity trap that can be placed in advance, activating once an enemy comes within range

(Cavalier Hyper Augment) Now replaces the dash, still grants 2 stacks of adrenaline to allies but also evades all attacks for 3 seconds

(Fancy Blade) Replaced with Centered, reducing block cost from attacks in front of you