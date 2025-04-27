 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253063 Edited 27 April 2025 – 01:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
New

  • 2 new Ability Auxiliary (Staff) mods (2 existing mods replaced)

    • Mine drains 25% ability to place a proximity mine at your feet

    • Grenade drains 25% ability to throw a grenade

  • New Melee Guard mod (Replacing focused guard): Block stance drains energy to evade all melee attacks

Updates

  • (Warden Extrovert Augment) Renamed to King of the Hill, Energy regen reduced to 0.5/s (was 1) but now also provides stun immunity

  • (Sentinel Overcharge) Now is a proximity trap that can be placed in advance, activating once an enemy comes within range

  • (Cavalier Hyper Augment) Now replaces the dash, still grants 2 stacks of adrenaline to allies but also evades all attacks for 3 seconds

  • (Fancy Blade) Replaced with Centered, reducing block cost from attacks in front of you

  • Medallion scout now increases currency chest spawn rate instead

Fixes

  • Fixed enemy spawn ‘flying in smoke’ fx sometimes not showing

  • Fixed interactable ground mounds from being inconsistent with texture based on map

  • (Pillar Mutation) Now properly applies weakness through shields

  • (Cordillera) Improvements to some landscape related visual glitches

  • Improvements to some Client teleportation issues (detailed feedback would be helpful here)

Disabled

  • Gadgets have been disabled.
    I’m working on an overhaul of the entire system. Since the code isn’t a proper isolated system (whoops), It’s safer to disable it until it’s done. Considering they were all underpowered anyway I hope you won’t be too mad about it >< Gadget blueprint progression is (so far) not lost. Apologies for the inconvenience _

