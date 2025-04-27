New
2 new Ability Auxiliary (Staff) mods (2 existing mods replaced)
Mine drains 25% ability to place a proximity mine at your feet
Grenade drains 25% ability to throw a grenade
New Melee Guard mod (Replacing focused guard): Block stance drains energy to evade all melee attacks
Updates
(Warden Extrovert Augment) Renamed to King of the Hill, Energy regen reduced to 0.5/s (was 1) but now also provides stun immunity
(Sentinel Overcharge) Now is a proximity trap that can be placed in advance, activating once an enemy comes within range
(Cavalier Hyper Augment) Now replaces the dash, still grants 2 stacks of adrenaline to allies but also evades all attacks for 3 seconds
(Fancy Blade) Replaced with Centered, reducing block cost from attacks in front of you
Medallion scout now increases currency chest spawn rate instead
Fixes
Fixed enemy spawn ‘flying in smoke’ fx sometimes not showing
Fixed interactable ground mounds from being inconsistent with texture based on map
(Pillar Mutation) Now properly applies weakness through shields
(Cordillera) Improvements to some landscape related visual glitches
Improvements to some Client teleportation issues (detailed feedback would be helpful here)
Disabled
- Gadgets have been disabled.
I’m working on an overhaul of the entire system. Since the code isn’t a proper isolated system (whoops), It’s safer to disable it until it’s done. Considering they were all underpowered anyway I hope you won’t be too mad about it >< Gadget blueprint progression is (so far) not lost. Apologies for the inconvenience _
