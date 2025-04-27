 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18252976 Edited 27 April 2025 – 00:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue related to Data Entries and support for multiple strings.

  • Fixed an issue and adjusted a few things related to the new Relative Offset Movement action sequence element.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
