Quality of Life
- After some community feedback, we made small changes to the placement of our UI. This way, it should feel more intuitive when you have new cards and can edit your deck.
Balancing
- Enemies deal less damage overall, giving players more room to play.
- Mana cost was updated for several cards, making them cheaper to use.
- Guests have more health, giving players more opportunities to keep them alive til they reach the Party.
- Waves have more downtime between enemy spawns, giving players time to prepare and build mana.
- Rewards given by completing waves should feel better overall
- Re-Roll cost reduced from 25 to 20.
