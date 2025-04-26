The previous browser based on Chrome began to glitch very badly on different computers. Which could be accompanied by lags, memory leaks, crashes, and the inability to launch the program in general. It was extremely difficult to identify problems, and many of them ultimately could not be dealt with. Therefore, it was decided to test another browser, the choice fell on Edge, and it showed itself well in the test. Therefore, the browser in the program was urgently replaced.

First of all, I ask people who did not launch the program to install it. Because the update is primarily aimed at you.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

🔹 Main changes:

► New built-in browser. Should solve problems with launching and crashes.

► #Twitch. Fixed a system notification error about connection. There was a message about connecting a bot, although it was the main connection.

► Fixed a crash due to a knocked down or deleted base currency.

► Tags. Added a menu item to open the tag editor. So that you can open them not only through Web Tags. As it was before.

► Notification designer. Implemented a bypass of the restriction of prohibiting sound playback, without iterations from a web page (the inability to play a sound without clicking on the page). This is the policy of the browsers themselves.

► Manual notifications. Fixed a bug with replaying notifications, now they work correctly. And now Manual notifications like all others use the notification queue.

► Custom emoticons. Fixed output.

► Game mode. Added ignoring to the Win + D hotkey during Game mode (minimizing all windows). The mode as a whole has been slightly reworked, now it allows you to export as before in some games. Tested on Dragon Age: Origins.

► Hotkeys. Added output to hotkeys in the menu.

► Correction of tooltips for fields.

► Bot preset. Fixed transfer of preset text to sending. Fixed cropping of the preset window if it does not fit on the screen.

► Added the Do not respond to clicks option.

► Other minor changes.