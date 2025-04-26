 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18252667 Edited 27 April 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Hazmat Suit Update

  • The sound of breathing has been added

  • Flashlight for the hazmat suit has been fixed

  • Jitter of the character has been fixed

  • IK errors have been fixed for head movement animations

