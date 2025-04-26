Hazmat Suit Update
-
The sound of breathing has been added
-
Flashlight for the hazmat suit has been fixed
-
Jitter of the character has been fixed
-
IK errors have been fixed for head movement animations
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The sound of breathing has been added
Flashlight for the hazmat suit has been fixed
Jitter of the character has been fixed
IK errors have been fixed for head movement animations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update