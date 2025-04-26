 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18252665 Edited 26 April 2025 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! The main change in this patch is changing how the lair works and making it have less hazards until the highest difficulty. It also shows a big move towards making the game feel more like a superhero game, by adding some more world building and visual fixes.

As always I'm here to listen to what you want to see next, so comment below!

  • Changed the Lair so you face one Hazard to start off, then increases to two and three as difficulty increases.

  • The newspaper has been added on the map screen. This will give you a hint of what the final threat will be for the run (the modifier for the enemies you face) and give you a better idea what is going on. It changes every act and might see more features as we go on.

  • Fixed an issue where the visual for gear would show up outside of scrolling areas.

  • Edited the deck view in combat so gear without images shows up better.

  • New visuals for difficulty.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1966811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link