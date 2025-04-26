Hello everyone! The main change in this patch is changing how the lair works and making it have less hazards until the highest difficulty. It also shows a big move towards making the game feel more like a superhero game, by adding some more world building and visual fixes.
As always I'm here to listen to what you want to see next, so comment below!
-
Changed the Lair so you face one Hazard to start off, then increases to two and three as difficulty increases.
-
The newspaper has been added on the map screen. This will give you a hint of what the final threat will be for the run (the modifier for the enemies you face) and give you a better idea what is going on. It changes every act and might see more features as we go on.
-
Fixed an issue where the visual for gear would show up outside of scrolling areas.
-
Edited the deck view in combat so gear without images shows up better.
-
New visuals for difficulty.
Changed files in this update