26 April 2025 Build 18252619 Edited 27 April 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update V115
We have added new levels to the game along with a full remake of all existing levels, significantly improving the game quality and enhancing the overall fun experience.
An online mode has also been introduced — the game is now multiplayer! You can create servers, set up rooms, and name them as you like.
Additionally, we've added brand-new skins that are more diverse and exciting than ever before.
Enjoy playing SquareLean explore new experiences, and don't hesitate to share your feedback and any issues you encounter with us!

