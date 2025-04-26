The difficulty of the monsters that attack the desert camp has been reduced.

The position of the desert dungeon has been changed, it is now next to the camp.

Upon entering the dungeon, monsters inside the dungeon can now escape and attack the camp.

A new dungeon has been added to the snowy area.

The Volcano Dungeon has been expanded.

The position of the NPC who gives the encyclopedia has been changed to the one who gives carrot seeds.

More items have been added.

More monsters added.

Some bugs have been fixed.