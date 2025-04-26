 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18252618 Edited 27 April 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The difficulty of the monsters that attack the desert camp has been reduced.
The position of the desert dungeon has been changed, it is now next to the camp.
Upon entering the dungeon, monsters inside the dungeon can now escape and attack the camp.
A new dungeon has been added to the snowy area.
The Volcano Dungeon has been expanded.
The position of the NPC who gives the encyclopedia has been changed to the one who gives carrot seeds.
More items have been added.
More monsters added.
Some bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3372081
