Dear players!

It is time to celebrate! A Beautiful New Blue Butterfly is in your midst!

The Common Blue Butterfly species has arrived, the first of the game's New Species Content Updates for 2025!



Immerse yourself into beautiful & fun Courtship & Mating experiences!

Featuring Full Lifecycle from Caterpillar to Pupa to Adult, including Mating & Courtship, this update is a must play for the game's wonderful players!

Read on to learn more! :)

Common Blue Butterfly Lifecycle

This is a very small butterfly compared to the Monarch, so be prepared for a totally new experience!

The Bird's Foot plant is also rather small, providing a completely fresh take on the game's Butterfly Lifecycle experience!

Egg Stage

As Large Caterpillar!

The new species comes with its beautiful hostplant - "The Bird's Foot"!



Bird's Foot Meadow Of Flowers! (made with "Create & Design Nature" mode)

Metamorphosis into Adult!

Courtship

Mating

Play it for yourself!

This is an update that fans of the game should absolutely not miss, so do take the time to play it now :)

The "Common Blue Butterfly" marks the first of the game's Species Content Updates for 2025, but as always there more to come.

Thank you!

Thanks as always to the game's wonderful players!

I sincerely hope that you enjoy this update and have fun with our beloved new Common Blue Butterfly!

Thank you :)

With Love,