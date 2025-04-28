The wait is over!

Our newest cozy adventure, Coloring Cats: Sports With Friends, is now available on Steam!

Relax with a delightful color-by-numbers experience, bringing charming pixel-art scenes to life — character by character, pixel by pixel. Enjoy vibrant illustrations, intuitive tools to support your painting, and a relaxing soundtrack to make every moment a joy!

🎨 Over 60 characters to color

📸 10 vibrant sports-themed photos

🎵 Soundtrack by Taty Jaques

🖼️ Pixel art by Kátia Numakura

Come join the fun and celebrate friendship, creativity, and sports with us!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3588310/Coloring_Cats_Sports_With_Friends/





🐾 New Content Also Released for Meow Moments: Celebrating Together! 🐾

That's not all —

We’ve just launched Meow Moments: Welcome to Campus, a brand-new scene for our hidden object game Meow Moments: Celebrating Together!

Explore a lively campus full of cats, find all the hidden items, and enjoy a fresh, cozy adventure with your feline friends.

👉 Explore the free Meow Moments base game here:

🔗 Meow Moments: Celebrating Together on Steam

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2647300/Meow_Moments_Celebrating_Together/

And the new DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3614660/Meow_Moments_Welcome_to_Campus/

✨ Thank you for supporting our creations — and have a wonderful time painting, playing, and relaxing! ✨