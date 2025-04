The wait is almost over, Guardians of Gaia is nearly here!

We’re gearing up for launch with a wave of awesome updates:

New Weapon: Unleash the power of the Hana Shield.

Smoother, Flashier Battles: Animations and effects have been polished to a shine.

Better Than Ever: Performance boosts and quality-of-life upgrades across the board.

The full adventure is just around the corner — we can’t wait for you to jump in!