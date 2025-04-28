This is another hotfix for Milestone 5 that fixes a few crashes and other gameplay issues. We're still tracking a small number of stability issues in Milestone 5 and will continue to release patches when we have fixes for them.

Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them!

Gameplay Changes:

End of turn autosaves are now enabled by default (in addition to the standard start of turn autosaves), and we've cleared all existing user settings to ensure this feeds through. We're going to keep this enabled for a few weeks because we're getting a lot of end-of-turn bugs reported that we can't track down because we don't have an appropriate save. If you find these extra saves slow down the game too much, you can always manually disable them in the game settings.

The camera is no longer forcibly locked to moving soldiers - the camera will now only move / change height level if the moving soldier is selected and the player is not manually moving the camera. This should hopefully remove the annoying camera lock while still allowing the camera to track soldiers in situations where the player would want it to happen (going through teleporters / climbing up onto roofs / etc). Please let us know if there's still situations where the camera is behaving awkwardly!

Combat shields no longer take damage when the soldier carrying them walks through poison gas.

Added new artwork for the Alien Singularity Core research project.

Sped up loading times when loading a tactical save from the Load Game screen.

Bugfixes: