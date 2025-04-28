This is another hotfix for Milestone 5 that fixes a few crashes and other gameplay issues. We're still tracking a small number of stability issues in Milestone 5 and will continue to release patches when we have fixes for them.
Please do report any bugs you encounter on the bug reporting subforums and we'll do our best to look into them!
Gameplay Changes:
End of turn autosaves are now enabled by default (in addition to the standard start of turn autosaves), and we've cleared all existing user settings to ensure this feeds through. We're going to keep this enabled for a few weeks because we're getting a lot of end-of-turn bugs reported that we can't track down because we don't have an appropriate save. If you find these extra saves slow down the game too much, you can always manually disable them in the game settings.
The camera is no longer forcibly locked to moving soldiers - the camera will now only move / change height level if the moving soldier is selected and the player is not manually moving the camera. This should hopefully remove the annoying camera lock while still allowing the camera to track soldiers in situations where the player would want it to happen (going through teleporters / climbing up onto roofs / etc). Please let us know if there's still situations where the camera is behaving awkwardly!
Combat shields no longer take damage when the soldier carrying them walks through poison gas.
Added new artwork for the Alien Singularity Core research project.
Sped up loading times when loading a tactical save from the Load Game screen.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a tactical mission.
Fixed shot modifiers (heavy armour penalty, injury accuracy reduction) sometimes being double applied.
Fixed soldiers initially being invisible after moving up a level via a teleporter.
Fixed the Sebillian heal animation playing on aliens that aren't visible.
Fixed transferred soldiers not being able to change armour if the type of armour item in their planned loadout is not present at the new base.
Fixed the soldier HP bar for wounded soldiers on the Soldier Equip screen incorrectly rounding up, so showing some soldiers at full HP when they were still slightly injured.
Fixed some of the objective text for the UOO Sabotage and UOO Bridge Assault missions not correctly disappearing after completion of those missions.
Fixed various visual issues with the Western Town biome, the largest being the long-running issue with the restaurant interior walls rendering pure black (even when visible). However, there were several other more subtle rendering issues in this biome that we've also fixed that should clean up the visuals of Terror Sites.
Fixed there being some "holes" in the walls of alien bases (this was just one particular wall tile not rendering correctly).
Fixed some issues with the walls flickering in certain Farm barn buildings.
Removed a filing cabinet that was obstructing an office window (but still allowing you to shoot through it) in a particular terror map.
Fixed an issue with the text for a certain Geoscape anomaly in the German translation.
Fixed the MARS showing age as -1 years.
