Hello everyone!

We're extremely happy to announce formally that Dice With Death enters Early Access on May 7th.

The game will cost $13.99 USD, and we'll have a special discount live for the Early Access launch period.

All of your feedback on the demo was incredibly useful, and we can't wait to have you playing once again.

We're taking Early Access seriously, and want to build the game into the best it can be. There will be regular updates, and frequent communication as to what's coming next.

Thank you for all the support so far - and hopefully see you soon! Make sure you're following our page to see the latest updates.

Sea Glass