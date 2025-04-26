Warning: very minor end game state spoilers ahead
Hello!
1.1.3 is now live, and has a fun new feature: the Memory Override executable. This appears on the end game desktop (you know the one) after finishing the game, and lets you dive into and modify all of the saves you made in that specific run. The whole game state is up for grabs. This includes stuff like:
- Money
- Upgrades
- All of the in-game messages
- All of my secret dev settings
You can then export and share these modified saves as you wish. Kind of like a baby game modder.
The catch? These modified saves won’t count towards achievements, and will be marked as ‘modified’ elsewhere in the game, too. But it opens the door to some potentially fun and interesting ways of breaking the game.
Other, smaller changes:
- Can now, at last, delete datasets you have bought or harvested to clear your backlog
- Code has been migrated to use an i18n library, paving the way for translations. Has been rigorously checked but do let me know if you spot any syntax errors as this will be why. If you are a translator who has played the game and would be interest in localizing it (or providing localization QA) in your favorite language, get in touch with your rates!
Changed files in this update