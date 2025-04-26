Warning: very minor end game state spoilers ahead



Hello!

1.1.3 is now live, and has a fun new feature: the Memory Override executable. This appears on the end game desktop (you know the one) after finishing the game, and lets you dive into and modify all of the saves you made in that specific run. The whole game state is up for grabs. This includes stuff like:

Money

Upgrades

All of the in-game messages

All of my secret dev settings

You can then export and share these modified saves as you wish. Kind of like a baby game modder.

The catch? These modified saves won’t count towards achievements, and will be marked as ‘modified’ elsewhere in the game, too. But it opens the door to some potentially fun and interesting ways of breaking the game.

Other, smaller changes: