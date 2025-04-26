 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18252132 Edited 26 April 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Massively improved performance of vfx graph for the antimatter clouds (especially noticeable on macs)

  • Fixed a bug where if you loaded a game, depleted asteroids would take up inappropriate grid cells

  • Fixed a bug where you could target a depleted asteroid with a mass driver

Hey all, just trying to get high priority bugs, crashes, and performance problems fixed at the moment. If you have anything to report, hit the steam forums or the discord, it's great appreciated!

/slims

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1383151
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1383152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link