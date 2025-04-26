Massively improved performance of vfx graph for the antimatter clouds (especially noticeable on macs)

Fixed a bug where if you loaded a game, depleted asteroids would take up inappropriate grid cells

Fixed a bug where you could target a depleted asteroid with a mass driver

Hey all, just trying to get high priority bugs, crashes, and performance problems fixed at the moment. If you have anything to report, hit the steam forums or the discord, it's great appreciated!

/slims