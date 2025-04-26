 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18252095 Edited 26 April 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Couple of quality of life changes in this update:

  1. The invisible 'player ghost' that stays behind to stop rocks falling instantly when you move now hangs around a little longer

Old version: 233ms when moving laterally, 33ms when moving down
New version: 233ms when moving laterally, 166ms when moving down

This makes certain manoeuvres involving both players a little less finnicky.

  1. Slow mo!

To make it easier to execute certain moves involving rocks and gems, I've also added the option to enable and disable Slow-Mo at any time from the pause menu. This halves the movement speed of Gemima, Jules, and everything else in the game.

However, it does not slow down the level timer if you are playing with one enabled, so use these new powers judiciously...

