26 April 2025 Build 18252085 Edited 26 April 2025 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes the following issues:

  • Mirage boss train tracks stayed scrolling when game was paused

  • Mirage enemy total was incorrect on results screen (67 instead of 71)

  • Only English language was used in SS Devastator dialogue regardless of what language was selected (Mirage translations coming soon!)

New additions:

  • You can now pass "--invincible" as a launch option to enable invincibility. This can also be enabled via the in-game debug menu which is accessible from the title screen by pressing F5

Changed files in this update

Windows Ex-Zodiac Content Windows Depot 1249481
Linux Ex-Zodiac Content Linux Depot 1249483
