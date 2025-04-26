Fixes the following issues:
-
Mirage boss train tracks stayed scrolling when game was paused
-
Mirage enemy total was incorrect on results screen (67 instead of 71)
-
Only English language was used in SS Devastator dialogue regardless of what language was selected (Mirage translations coming soon!)
New additions:
- You can now pass "--invincible" as a launch option to enable invincibility. This can also be enabled via the in-game debug menu which is accessible from the title screen by pressing F5
Changed files in this update