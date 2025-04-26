Hello everyone!



Thank you for playing Farming & Supermarket Simulator.

This is the patch that includes:

Restocker made smarter. If there are multiple restockers, each one is assigned to different tasks. The restocks are prioritized based on the stock quantity in the market, working from the least to the most. Some small bugs have been fixed.

The issue of not being able to pick up crates has been fixed.

The save issue with mini shelves has been fixed.

Some animals were spawning extra products, this has been fixed.

The duck animation has been adjusted.

The issue of the panel staying active when transitioning to a new day has been fixed.

Visual bug fixes.

