26 April 2025 Build 18251967
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
This is our very first update, and we're excited to share it with you!

We've introduced a new economy balancing system to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Upgrade prices have been adjusted for a smoother progression curve.

Mining becomes more rewarding as you dive deeper and discover rare ores.

Minor improvements and optimizations have been made for a better performance.

Thank you all for your support — this is just the beginning!
Stay tuned for more updates! 🎮

