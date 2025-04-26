 Skip to content

26 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the latest changes and improvements:

  • Added the Nexus Stone

  • Reduced health for low-level NPCs

  • Improved visibility of objects with objectives

  • Enhanced overall performance

  • Improved error handling

