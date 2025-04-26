 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251894
New

  • Resources for new regions.

Bug fixed

  • Fixed a bug that prevented golden eagles from being taxidermized.
  • Fixed a bug where the names of some animals in the hunt log would not display.

