Guten Tag! Hoi, hoe gaat het?

Uhh, another patching update with some..... THINGS.

First off before we get to book club and running and more, added a thing for early access-ers (sp?) It's a back cosmetic in the store you can buy for 1 dollar.

It's a limited time thing so it will disappear from the store after early access or it will go up to 9999 dollars or other.

New Feature - Sprinting

You can now sprint for a bit (tiny rhyming intended)

Hold shift to run, it plays a running sound to let you know you are running (very intuitive!)

New Area - Book Club

It's kind of like a dance club but there's giant floating books everywhere.

Added this because there was only 1 area that had giant brains and wanted another. Only appears on Hard runs.

New Cosmetics



In addition to the early access thing there's 5 new cosmetics.

Oversized Nose - Head

Oversized Ears - Head

Kick me Sign - Back

Foot Wings - Back

Classic Clown Nose - Head

New Features

The background now blurs when you pause or open various menus.



(Fancy!)

Added pictures for button context instead of letters, like RMB (right mouse button) is now a mouse pic:



THINK RIGHT AND LEFT MOUSE BUTTONS ARE BACKWARDS THIS WILL BE FIXED IN NEXT UPDATE

Added graphical effects to clown defeats (like fire particles on fire defeats)

Redid Talent Selection menu and updated Talent icons.

Maximum Locations for Normal runs is now 6 from 5.

Flashlight shadows aren't complete garbage anymore. This only works on best graphical settings tho.

Realtime shadows in general are better now too.

Hard run areas will now no longer repeat.

New Talents

Better Stamina : Sprint stamina increased.

Savvy : Better shop prices (doesn't stack with other clowns)

Negative Nancy : Negative status effects don't last as long.

Swimming Exempt : Move through water as though you were walking.

Data: Start with an info tablet in your locker.

New Achievements

Discover 20 areas

Cash 1000 relics

Unlock 5 talents

Purchase 5 cosmetics (doesn't include emotes)

Discover 5 and 10 Items

Reach level 10

Bug Fixes

Fixed items being frozen in place or following clients when switching them around in your inventory.

Birthday present no longer spawns on Normal because you can't go to the Birthday Party on normal.

Fixed Blind Date not noticing when you voice chat. (also will probably completely remake blind date model in future, don't like how it turned out)

Fixed Gremlin playing the walk animation when it's running.

Fixed Lava being walkable in Recess.

Fixed invisible entities or partially invis entities from appearing (like the gnome)

Fixed leaf piles not affecting clients.

Fixed Luggage Mimics not seeing clients.

Fixed a lot of triggers not seeing clients sometimes (like falling in the airport)

Fixed that weird graphical bug in the entrance of the Frying Chambers.

Fixed the invisible blocks in Restaurant area.

Fixed defeat sounds playing multiple times? This might need more fixing tho.

There was alot more bug fixes but they were small and boring.

Can't fix that thing when items sometimes float when first spawning.

Lastly

Ok update done, remember to buy the early access item from the store because it's time limited!!