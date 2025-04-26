 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251795 Edited 26 April 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Updated engine to Godot 4.4.1

  • Added a new option for HD font

  • Changed one of the hair styles

  • Journal now opens automatically to your current location

  • Fixed a bug where quest notification dot wasn’t disappearing properly

