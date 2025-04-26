Changes:
Changes:
Updated engine to Godot 4.4.1
Added a new option for HD font
Changed one of the hair styles
Journal now opens automatically to your current location
Fixed a bug where quest notification dot wasn’t disappearing properly
<3
