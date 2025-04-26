 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251779 Edited 26 April 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug where the contents of storage boxes outside were not saving.

  • Corrected a synchronization issue related to room owner customer.

  • Fixed an issue where room status was incorrectly synchronized with client.

  • Fixed a bug where customers could leave with keys if the hotel was closed while they were present.

  • Added states to buffet task to explain the steps better.

