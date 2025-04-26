-
Fixed a bug where the contents of storage boxes outside were not saving.
Corrected a synchronization issue related to room owner customer.
Fixed an issue where room status was incorrectly synchronized with client.
Fixed a bug where customers could leave with keys if the hotel was closed while they were present.
Added states to buffet task to explain the steps better.
