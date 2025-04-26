Changed:

All page number references within The Adventure's Companion have been removed to account for the various versions of this book.

Fixed:

When failing the Crossfire Trap test, HP was being incremented instead of decremented.

There was a crash when attempting to choose a map area when using Transportation.

When the fourth green area is found when playing The Northreach Campaign - "The Burial Grounds of the Resting", The Mystic Pool was not being added to the area. This was causing the geographic roll to take place, which was supposed to be overridden.