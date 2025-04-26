Greetings Pilgrims;

This might be the last update before launch, but we may need one more with any tweaks or fixes if issues are found over the next few days. This patch aims to fix the problems with resolution changes, adds a FOV slider, and provides a few fixes.

Patch Notes

I tweaked the DPI curve that affects resolution scaling. It was making icons too large on 2k, and I made a few other minor tweaks. My testers will have to verify this, but I am hopeful the HUDS will look good on all resolutions now.

Fixed an issue that prevented "Kill Bots" from deconstructing properly.

Fixed a mission tip issue that could cause it to get stuck on "Build an expedition facility" if you built the facility before the tip was active. It now correctly skips this tip if you have already built an expedition facility before required.

I added a new FOV slider that allows you to set the FOV from 50 to 150. The default is still 90, but it can now be changed. I don't know who might need as high as 150, but you do you.

Tweaked the gains from certain raw foods

Fixed an issue that prevented a supply crate from functioning in the cave that opens at 70% terraforming.

That is it for this patch. It is time to get back to work on finalizing any lingering issues. Trying to achieve perfection is nearly impossible, but the game is in a fantastic state, thanks to some amazing players, creators, and testers. I am very grateful for your help and support. I can't wait to get players into the full game and start looking towards the future with significant content updates and changes.