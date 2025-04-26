Bugs fixed:

Fixed a bug where you could not take photos of certain crimes

Fixed a bug where boxes on the locker flew in the air when the locker was not in the heist

Fixed a bug where the power was only turned off for the player who tried to hack a PC when 100% power was already in use

Fixed a bug where items slipped through the floor of the locker

Fixed a bug where wrong organization logos were displayed in Operation Missions

Fixed a bug where the “Corrupted save file found” message was displayed incorrectly

Fixed a issue with the snow LOD