26 April 2025 Build 18251682 Edited 26 April 2025 – 20:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where you could not take photos of certain crimes

  • Fixed a bug where boxes on the locker flew in the air when the locker was not in the heist

  • Fixed a bug where the power was only turned off for the player who tried to hack a PC when 100% power was already in use

  • Fixed a bug where items slipped through the floor of the locker

  • Fixed a bug where wrong organization logos were displayed in Operation Missions

  • Fixed a bug where the “Corrupted save file found” message was displayed incorrectly

  • Fixed a issue with the snow LOD

  • Added PC's to the monitors on Void Research Complex, so you can use the USB sticks on them

Adjustments:

  • Improved the spawn behavior of the entities on insane difficulty

  • Improved entity ai behavior

  • Rain sounds from the rainstorm are a little quieter now

