Bugs fixed:
-
Fixed a bug where you could not take photos of certain crimes
-
Fixed a bug where boxes on the locker flew in the air when the locker was not in the heist
-
Fixed a bug where the power was only turned off for the player who tried to hack a PC when 100% power was already in use
-
Fixed a bug where items slipped through the floor of the locker
-
Fixed a bug where wrong organization logos were displayed in Operation Missions
-
Fixed a bug where the “Corrupted save file found” message was displayed incorrectly
-
Fixed a issue with the snow LOD
-
Added PC's to the monitors on Void Research Complex, so you can use the USB sticks on them
Adjustments:
-
Improved the spawn behavior of the entities on insane difficulty
-
Improved entity ai behavior
-
Rain sounds from the rainstorm are a little quieter now
Changed files in this update