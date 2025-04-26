Hey everyone,
We’ve just rolled out a new hotfix to address a few important issues and improve gameplay consistency:
-
✅ Vehicle weight now properly synced in multiplayer
Clients can now drive trucks and heavy vehicles correctly without desync issues.
-
✅ “No Rust & Always Polished” setting fixed
This option now correctly keeps vehicles looking pristine when set to Infinite.
-
✅ “Wheels Never Wear Out” setting fixed
Wheels now maintain their condition properly when set to Infinite.
-
✅ “Disable Zombie Spawns” option fixed
This setting now reliably prevents zombies from spawning as intended.
-
✅ Difficulty preset now correctly updates sliders
When switching difficulty presets, the corresponding sliders now update properly.
Thanks for your continued feedback — every report helps us keep improving.
More updates and optimizations are on the way. See you on the road! 🚗💨
— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team
