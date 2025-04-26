 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18251669 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We’ve just rolled out a new hotfix to address a few important issues and improve gameplay consistency:

  • ✅ Vehicle weight now properly synced in multiplayer
    Clients can now drive trucks and heavy vehicles correctly without desync issues.

  • ✅ “No Rust & Always Polished” setting fixed
    This option now correctly keeps vehicles looking pristine when set to Infinite.

  • ✅ “Wheels Never Wear Out” setting fixed
    Wheels now maintain their condition properly when set to Infinite.

  • ✅ “Disable Zombie Spawns” option fixed
    This setting now reliably prevents zombies from spawning as intended.

  • ✅ Difficulty preset now correctly updates sliders
    When switching difficulty presets, the corresponding sliders now update properly.

Thanks for your continued feedback — every report helps us keep improving.
More updates and optimizations are on the way. See you on the road! 🚗💨

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2625421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link