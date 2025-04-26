Hey everyone,

We’ve just rolled out a new hotfix to address a few important issues and improve gameplay consistency:

✅ Vehicle weight now properly synced in multiplayer

Clients can now drive trucks and heavy vehicles correctly without desync issues.

✅ “No Rust & Always Polished” setting fixed

This option now correctly keeps vehicles looking pristine when set to Infinite.

✅ “Wheels Never Wear Out” setting fixed

Wheels now maintain their condition properly when set to Infinite.

✅ “Disable Zombie Spawns” option fixed

This setting now reliably prevents zombies from spawning as intended.

✅ Difficulty preset now correctly updates sliders

When switching difficulty presets, the corresponding sliders now update properly.

Thanks for your continued feedback — every report helps us keep improving.

More updates and optimizations are on the way. See you on the road! 🚗💨

— The Drive Beyond Horizons Team