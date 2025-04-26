 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251576 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a Hold Position option to the auto nav distance AI Upgrade

  • Fleet reduced some of the drag on performance over time with tons of fleet battles

  • UT fixed fighter teleports to be far more performant

  • UT fixed barrier projection to not visually reset health bars

  • Fixed small memory leak related to veiled enemies

  • Fixed issue with Reactor Overdrive queue and auto next that caused it to ignore the queue order

  • Reactor Overdrive queue will now automatically turn on the auto next on tier up option if no auto next is on

  • (Web Version) fixed Wiki link

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
  • Loading history…
