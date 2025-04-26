-
Added a Hold Position option to the auto nav distance AI Upgrade
-
Fleet reduced some of the drag on performance over time with tons of fleet battles
-
UT fixed fighter teleports to be far more performant
-
UT fixed barrier projection to not visually reset health bars
-
Fixed small memory leak related to veiled enemies
-
Fixed issue with Reactor Overdrive queue and auto next that caused it to ignore the queue order
-
Reactor Overdrive queue will now automatically turn on the auto next on tier up option if no auto next is on
-
(Web Version) fixed Wiki link
Version 0.62.1.1
Update notes via Steam Community
