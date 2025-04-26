Added a Hold Position option to the auto nav distance AI Upgrade

Fleet reduced some of the drag on performance over time with tons of fleet battles

UT fixed fighter teleports to be far more performant

UT fixed barrier projection to not visually reset health bars

Fixed small memory leak related to veiled enemies

Fixed issue with Reactor Overdrive queue and auto next that caused it to ignore the queue order

Reactor Overdrive queue will now automatically turn on the auto next on tier up option if no auto next is on