AI in tactical battles has been improved (behavior algorithms have been improved, enemy infantry now occupies houses and other buildings for further defense).

Landing of troops from cars and armored vehicles has been improved.

Added a few more houses to the total destructibility system.

Fixed a bug due to which squads could not fire upon spawning, for a certain time (now only at the beginning of the battle there is a temporary ban on firing for infantry and armored vehicles).

Added a link to the game's Discord channel to the main menu.

Fixed errors in AI on the global map (declaration of war, etc.).