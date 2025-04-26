 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251514 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • AI in tactical battles has been improved (behavior algorithms have been improved, enemy infantry now occupies houses and other buildings for further defense).

  • Landing of troops from cars and armored vehicles has been improved.

  • Added a few more houses to the total destructibility system.

  • Fixed a bug due to which squads could not fire upon spawning, for a certain time (now only at the beginning of the battle there is a temporary ban on firing for infantry and armored vehicles).

  • Added a link to the game's Discord channel to the main menu.

  • Fixed errors in AI on the global map (declaration of war, etc.).

  • Fixed a bug due to which the game could freeze during certain events.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1860511
