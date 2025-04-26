-
AI in tactical battles has been improved (behavior algorithms have been improved, enemy infantry now occupies houses and other buildings for further defense).
-
Landing of troops from cars and armored vehicles has been improved.
-
Added a few more houses to the total destructibility system.
-
Fixed a bug due to which squads could not fire upon spawning, for a certain time (now only at the beginning of the battle there is a temporary ban on firing for infantry and armored vehicles).
-
Added a link to the game's Discord channel to the main menu.
-
Fixed errors in AI on the global map (declaration of war, etc.).
-
Fixed a bug due to which the game could freeze during certain events.
