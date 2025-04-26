 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
26 April 2025 Build 18251483 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TerraForge update 0.901 is now available!

  • Fixed the "fog of war" misplacement bug on ultrawide screens and other resolutions/aspect ratios.

  • Fixed the scroll bug that prevented scrolling to the very bottom of mining sites, making them shorter (and less profitable).

  • Fixed the wood counter bug where cutting trees in the Mine area didn’t immediately update the wood counter.

  • Improved the New Day popup: replaced the checkbox with a dropdown and added a new minimal option that hides most details, showing the smallest possible version of the popup.

Thank you for all the feedback!
Special thanks to DrTuSo, setonix26 and Hade. You guys are awesome!

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Depot 2452901
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2452902
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2452903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link