TerraForge update 0.901 is now available!
Fixed the "fog of war" misplacement bug on ultrawide screens and other resolutions/aspect ratios.
Fixed the scroll bug that prevented scrolling to the very bottom of mining sites, making them shorter (and less profitable).
Fixed the wood counter bug where cutting trees in the Mine area didn’t immediately update the wood counter.
Improved the New Day popup: replaced the checkbox with a dropdown and added a new minimal option that hides most details, showing the smallest possible version of the popup.
Thank you for all the feedback!
Special thanks to DrTuSo, setonix26 and Hade. You guys are awesome!
Changed files in this update