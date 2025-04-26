 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251309 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • a heart beat sound now plays when low on health
  • quest option is now at top of pause menu
  • other minor bug fixes

trying to get ready for another playtest.

things feel decently tight in this build.

