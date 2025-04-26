 Skip to content

26 April 2025 Build 18251229 Edited 26 April 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:
Gameplay-
Complete revision of AI for closer racing
Additional enhancements to AI avoiding the player where possible
Increase in effect of slip streaming (although still subtle). All cars in AI now slip stream (AI slip streaming disabled in Rookie mode
Cars engine power rebalanced throughout the top runners.

GFX-
Internal and external cameras updated

Tracks-
Optimised racing lines for:
Hatch Hill
Cliff Top GP
Cliffs Edge
London Palace GP
Beach Side Tour

Difficulty-
Rookie is easier/ normal more balanced/ pro harder/ pro ++ very hard-

