Updates:
Gameplay-
Complete revision of AI for closer racing
Additional enhancements to AI avoiding the player where possible
Increase in effect of slip streaming (although still subtle). All cars in AI now slip stream (AI slip streaming disabled in Rookie mode
Cars engine power rebalanced throughout the top runners.
GFX-
Internal and external cameras updated
Tracks-
Optimised racing lines for:
Hatch Hill
Cliff Top GP
Cliffs Edge
London Palace GP
Beach Side Tour
Difficulty-
Rookie is easier/ normal more balanced/ pro harder/ pro ++ very hard-
Changed files in this update