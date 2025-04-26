Updates:

Gameplay-

Complete revision of AI for closer racing

Additional enhancements to AI avoiding the player where possible

Increase in effect of slip streaming (although still subtle). All cars in AI now slip stream (AI slip streaming disabled in Rookie mode

Cars engine power rebalanced throughout the top runners.

GFX-

Internal and external cameras updated

Tracks-

Optimised racing lines for:

Hatch Hill

Cliff Top GP

Cliffs Edge

London Palace GP

Beach Side Tour

Difficulty-

Rookie is easier/ normal more balanced/ pro harder/ pro ++ very hard-